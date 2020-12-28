Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (FAP.TO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:FAP)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (FAP.TO) (TSE:FAP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of FAP traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$3.25. 8,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,884. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.96. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited has a twelve month low of C$2.51 and a twelve month high of C$3.67. The stock has a market cap of C$164.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.68.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (FAP.TO) Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of the Asia-Pacific region.

