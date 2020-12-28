Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.
Shares of AWP opened at $5.17 on Monday. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $7.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.84.
About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund
