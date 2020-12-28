Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of AWP opened at $5.17 on Monday. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $7.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.84.

About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

