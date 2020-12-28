Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Receives $222.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $222.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABMD. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of ABMD opened at $303.41 on Friday. Abiomed has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $319.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.68, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.89 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abiomed will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $403,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,760 shares in the company, valued at $49,689,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $2,117,245.72. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABMD. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the third quarter worth $106,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

