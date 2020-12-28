Abyss Token Market Cap Achieves $3.45 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token token can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, YoBit and ZBG.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00046219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.26 or 0.00299252 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00029168 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00015816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $574.88 or 0.02143362 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinPlace, Bilaxy, BitForex, Sistemkoin, YoBit, IDEX, DDEX, ZBG, Indodax, CoinBene, CoinExchange, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

