Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Gap Down to $55.03

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.03, but opened at $52.42. Accolade shares last traded at $52.42, with a volume of 1 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACCD. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Accolade from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Accolade from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.90.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.22.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.96 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,651,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Accolade in the third quarter worth $35,879,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,073,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,858,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth $13,449,000. 5.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accolade Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

