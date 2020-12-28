Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Gap Down to $55.03

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2020

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.03, but opened at $52.42. Accolade shares last traded at $52.42, with a volume of 1 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACCD. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Accolade from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Accolade from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.90.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.22.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.96 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,651,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Accolade in the third quarter worth $35,879,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,073,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,858,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth $13,449,000. 5.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accolade Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit