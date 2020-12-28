Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Trading Up 5.3%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF)’s share price was up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.47 and last traded at $37.47. Approximately 223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.58.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.07.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

