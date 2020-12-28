Adams Street Partners Llc Sells 4,569 Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Stock

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) major shareholder Adams Street Partners Llc sold 4,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $56,609.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 110,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,975. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.76.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $56,337,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,453,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,091,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,580,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FUSN shares. ValuEngine lowered Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

