ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on December 28th (NASDAQ:ADTX)

ADiTx Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:ADTX) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, December 28th. ADiTx Therapeutics had issued 1,226,668 shares in its initial public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $11,040,012 based on an initial share price of $9.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTX opened at $2.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $9.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADTX. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing nucleic acid-based technologies for addressing the rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. The company is developing Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy (ADi), a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach, which mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

