Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Gap Down to $0.39

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2020

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.36. Advaxis shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 626 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advaxis in the second quarter worth $90,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advaxis in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advaxis in the second quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) which is phase II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

