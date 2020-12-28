AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.57

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 10 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

AEA-Bridges Impact Company Profile (NYSE:IMPX)

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with a business or entity. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

