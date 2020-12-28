Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANNSF opened at $164.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.60. Aena S.M.E. has a 1 year low of $100.45 and a 1 year high of $194.30.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

