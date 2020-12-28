AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Dec 28th, 2020

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

MITT stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04. The stock has a market cap of $131.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $16.70.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, re/non-performing loans, interest only securities, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities.

