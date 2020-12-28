Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives $65.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGIO shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $45.15 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.60.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.12 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.81) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 427.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 919.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 309.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

