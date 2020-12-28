Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Shares Gap Down to $38.38

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.38, but opened at $27.47. Air T shares last traded at $29.24, with a volume of 275 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Air T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air T stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. FMR LLC owned 2.72% of Air T at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air T Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

