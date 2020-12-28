AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) Shares Gap Up to $1.39

Shares of AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.39, but opened at $1.57. AirNet Technology shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 19 shares trading hands.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of AirNet Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00.
AirNet Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANTE)
AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.
