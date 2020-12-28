AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) Shares Gap Up to $1.39

Shares of AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.39, but opened at $1.57. AirNet Technology shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 19 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of AirNet Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AirNet Technology stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 363,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.89% of AirNet Technology worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AirNet Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANTE)

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

