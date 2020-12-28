Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

AIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $73.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.40. Albany International has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $79.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.70 million. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

