ALE Property Group (LEP.AX) (LEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

ALE Property Group (LEP.AX) (ASX:LEP) declared a interim dividend on Friday, December 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from ALE Property Group (LEP.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.11.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

In related news, insider Phillipa (Pippa) Downes sold 111,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.77 ($3.41), for a total value of A$533,048.10 ($380,748.64).

ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP) is the owner of Australia's largest portfolio of freehold pub properties. Established in November 2003, ALE owns a portfolio of around 86 pub properties across the five mainland states of Australia. All of the properties are leased to Australian Leisure and Hospitality Group Limited (ALH) for an average initial term of around a further 9 years.

