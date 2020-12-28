Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Trading 5.8% Higher

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) shares traded up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.11. 1,524,748 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,646,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Alexco Resource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

