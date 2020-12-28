Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $24.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $29.48.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

