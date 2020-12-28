ALLY Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, ALLY has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ALLY has a market cap of $869,939.82 and approximately $2,097.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALLY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00045961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.00309715 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00029122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00015417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $585.02 or 0.02154687 BTC.

ALLY Profile

ALLY (CRYPTO:ALY) is a token. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for ALLY is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

