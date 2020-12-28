Alpha Quark Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.12 Million (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.84 or 0.00006943 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Quark Token has a total market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Quark Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00023987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00142740 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00209683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.31 or 0.00612219 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00329754 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00017971 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00056500 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Profile

Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,482,945 coins. The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

Alpha Quark Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Quark Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Quark Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Quark Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Quark Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.