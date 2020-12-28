Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits and political organizations. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages and personal loans and lines of credit options and commercial loans. It also provides services for online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking and real estate aspects. The company’s operates primarily in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet raised Amalgamated Bank from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Amalgamated Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.67.

AMAL opened at $13.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08. Amalgamated Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 274.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 343,000 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 553.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 68,214 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 944,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after buying an additional 60,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

