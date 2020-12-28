Amgen (AMGN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN):

  • 12/27/2020 – Amgen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
  • 12/23/2020 – Amgen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
  • 12/16/2020 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $276.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 12/15/2020 – Amgen was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 12/9/2020 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $243.00 to $253.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
  • 12/8/2020 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 11/16/2020 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $280.00 to $274.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 11/11/2020 – Amgen is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock.
  • 11/2/2020 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $260.00 to $215.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 10/29/2020 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $279.00 to $278.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 10/29/2020 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $273.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 10/29/2020 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $308.00 to $304.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 10/29/2020 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $222.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 10/29/2020 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $261.00 to $243.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
  • 10/29/2020 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $250.00 to $242.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 10/29/2020 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $275.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $222.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.51 and a 200 day moving average of $238.25. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

