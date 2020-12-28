Amgen’s (AMGN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their hold rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research note published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMGN. Truist raised Amgen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Amgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $253.44.

AMGN opened at $222.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.25. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

