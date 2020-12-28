Amon (AMN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $160,301.00

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 44.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Amon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Amon has a market cap of $4.87 million and approximately $160,301.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded up 181.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00046674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.64 or 0.00301302 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00029550 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $582.17 or 0.02148592 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

Amon (AMN) is a token. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 697,320,960 tokens. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

