Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Analog Devices worth $36,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 23.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $1,351,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 80.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,156,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,043,000 after buying an additional 517,050 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 112,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after buying an additional 17,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total value of $251,638.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,928.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $499,416.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,618 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,616. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADI opened at $144.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.32. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $146.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.64.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. Raymond James increased their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.38.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

