Analysts Anticipate City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will post $40.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.30 million to $40.91 million. City Office REIT reported sales of $39.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year sales of $161.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $160.30 million to $161.91 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $163.55 million, with estimates ranging from $157.62 million to $168.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIO. TheStreet upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised City Office REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,224,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 2.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,314,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after acquiring an additional 28,436 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 302.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 681,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 512,047 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in City Office REIT by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 178,405 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in City Office REIT by 6.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 448,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CIO traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. 5,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $423.12 million, a PE ratio of -955.00 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

