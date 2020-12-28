Analysts Expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $431.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to announce sales of $431.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $434.31 million and the lowest is $429.60 million. Altra Industrial Motion posted sales of $441.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.41. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $437.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIMC. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,632 shares of company stock valued at $4,170,020 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 15.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,277,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,092,000 after acquiring an additional 694,793 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 206.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 828,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,381,000 after acquiring an additional 557,571 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter valued at $12,686,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 7.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,802,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,302,000 after acquiring an additional 190,621 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 508.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 158,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIMC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.53. The company had a trading volume of 257,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,406. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $59.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.39%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.