Analysts Expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report $2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.01 and the lowest is $2.44. Anthem reported earnings of $3.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year earnings of $22.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.34 to $22.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $25.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.99 to $27.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.29.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,334 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,984 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 451,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,552,000 after acquiring an additional 92,903 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,999,000 after acquiring an additional 103,406 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Anthem by 241.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Anthem by 16.9% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 7.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ANTM traded up $6.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $315.12. 14,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,821. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.62. Anthem has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $338.20.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

