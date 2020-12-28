Analysts Expect Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $206.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) to announce sales of $206.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $208.20 million. Apartment Investment and Management reported sales of $230.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will report full year sales of $853.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $843.30 million to $864.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $870.41 million, with estimates ranging from $855.00 million to $885.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apartment Investment and Management.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.51 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 17.37%. Apartment Investment and Management’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIV shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.71.

Shares of AIV stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $5.08. 10,091,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,532. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.91. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $55.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 64.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.97%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Stein sold 47,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $222,601.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,601.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 129.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 53.6% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.5% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

