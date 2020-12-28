Analysts Expect Onto Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s earnings. Onto Innovation reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Onto Innovation will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Onto Innovation.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.70 million.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

ONTO opened at $48.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.92. Onto Innovation has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $48.49.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

See Also: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Onto Innovation (ONTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.