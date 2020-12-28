Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for American Express (AXP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for American Express (NYSE: AXP):

12/15/2020 – American Express was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/10/2020 – American Express was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $114.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/9/2020 – American Express was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2020 – American Express was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/7/2020 – American Express is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2020 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – American Express was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of American Express have outperformed the industry in a year. The company's strategic initiatives bode well to recover from the current bleak market. Slowdown in marketing activities due to the COVID-19 has led to a fall in marketing expenses, thereby driving the company’s margins. Decline in card member services due to decrease in usage of travel-related benefits following the COVID-19-related travel restrictions also contributed to the bottom line. Maintenance of sufficient capital will aid business growth. Favorable debt ratings have helped it to secure funding at reasonable costs. However, it is witnessing lower spending volumes due to COVID crisis, which might hurt its operating performance. Drained profitability and stressed revenues might persist due to the uncertain environment. Its third-quarter earnings missed estimates.”

11/10/2020 – American Express was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

Shares of AXP opened at $117.35 on Monday. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.63. The stock has a market cap of $94.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 3.3% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

