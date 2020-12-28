Analysts Set Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Target Price at $27.28

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.28.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AFYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Afya in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Afya in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFYA. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Afya in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 94.6% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 72,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFYA stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.45. 2,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14. Afya has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $30.98.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $57.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.47 million. Afya had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Afya will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

