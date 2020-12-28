Analysts Set Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) (LON:BNZL) PT at GBX 2,065.45

Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) (LON:BNZL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,065.45 ($26.99).

A number of brokerages recently commented on BNZL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

In other Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 32,984 shares of Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,654 ($34.67), for a total value of £875,395.36 ($1,143,709.64).

Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) stock opened at GBX 2,408 ($31.46) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,414.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,353.75. Bunzl plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,242 ($16.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The company has a market cap of £8.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

