Analysts Set Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Price Target at $9.75

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of analysts have commented on PSTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $15.50) on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 139,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,437,322.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,848,583 shares in the company, valued at $39,794,348.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 179,006 shares of company stock worth $1,815,322 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTI. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 167.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 111.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23. Pluristem Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $13.29.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

