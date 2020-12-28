Analysts Set Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Price Target at $9.75

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.75.
A number of analysts have commented on PSTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $15.50) on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.
In related news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 139,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,437,322.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,848,583 shares in the company, valued at $39,794,348.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 179,006 shares of company stock worth $1,815,322 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23. Pluristem Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $13.29.
Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile
Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.
