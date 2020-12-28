Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for W World (WWHC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of W World (OTCMKTS: WWHC) in the last few weeks:

12/28/2020 – W World was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/22/2020 – W World was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/7/2020 – W World was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

WWHC stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. W World Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67.

W World Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat a range of metabolic and nervous system disorders. The company focuses on the disorders of the brain-gut axis, pain/inflammation, and autoimmune, as well as gout disorders. Its lead compounds under clinically development include Levotofisopam, a non-sedating agent for the treatment of Gout; and Dextofisopam, a non-serotonergic agent, which has completed Phase IIa and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome.

