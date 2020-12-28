Analyzing Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) and InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF)

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) and InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Nabors Industries and InPlay Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabors Industries -39.93% -27.82% -7.34% InPlay Oil -269.03% -70.65% -27.05%

Nabors Industries has a beta of 3.79, suggesting that its stock price is 279% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InPlay Oil has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nabors Industries and InPlay Oil’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabors Industries $3.05 billion 0.14 -$702.89 million ($66.00) -0.88 InPlay Oil $52.15 million 0.22 -$20.23 million N/A N/A

InPlay Oil has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nabors Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.8% of Nabors Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Nabors Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Nabors Industries and InPlay Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabors Industries 11 7 0 0 1.39 InPlay Oil 0 1 0 0 2.00

Nabors Industries currently has a consensus target price of $51.77, suggesting a potential downside of 11.27%. Given Nabors Industries’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nabors Industries is more favorable than InPlay Oil.

Summary

Nabors Industries beats InPlay Oil on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software. Its drilling tools include Acculine MWD tool for well-site handling; AccuSteer tool for downhole drilling dynamics measurements, and annular and bore pressure applications; and AccuMP MWD tool that provides accurate survey, gamma, and continuous inclination data; In addition, the company offers AccuWave, an electromagnetic MWD system for use in various drilling fluid environments; Navigator collaborative guidance and advisory platform that delivers automated directional drilling information and instructions; ROCKit, a directional steering control system; and REVit, an automated real time stick-slip mitigation system. Further, it manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, draw works, and other drilling related equipment, such as robotic systems and downhole tools; and provides automated tubular and tool handling equipment. As of December 31, 2019, the company marketed approximately 366 rigs for land-based drilling operations in the United States and Canada, as well as in 16 other countries worldwide; and 33 rigs for offshore drilling operations in the United States and internationally. Nabors Industries Ltd. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production oil and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily holds 83% working interest in the 33,467 net acres of Cardium rights located in Willesden Green, Alberta; 75% working interest in 19,494 net acres of Cardium rights in the Drayton Valley, Buck Creek, Cynthia, and Pendryl areas located in Pembina, Alberta; 75% working interest in 14,823 net acres of Belly River rights in the Knob Hill and Keystone areas located in Pigeon Lake, Alberta; 45% working interest 49,809 net acres of various rights in the Sylvan Lake and Leslieville areas located in Red Deer, Alberta; and 99.8% in 30,960 net acres of various rights in the Huxley area located in Duvernay, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

