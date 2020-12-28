Analyzing NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) & Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) and NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and NeoMagic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semiconductor Manufacturing International 2 1 2 0 2.00 NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Semiconductor Manufacturing International currently has a consensus price target of $23.04, indicating a potential upside of 90.10%. Given Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Semiconductor Manufacturing International is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and NeoMagic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semiconductor Manufacturing International 10.73% 3.47% 2.12% NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and NeoMagic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.12 billion 3.93 $234.68 million $0.21 57.71 NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has higher revenue and earnings than NeoMagic.

Volatility and Risk

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoMagic has a beta of -0.8, indicating that its stock price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Semiconductor Manufacturing International beats NeoMagic on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Eurasia. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About NeoMagic

NeoMagic Corporation designs and delivers semiconductors and software solutions for video, television, imaging, graphic, and audio devices. It offers microcontrollers; horizon digital picture frame and digital mobile TV solutions; and SOC processors, such as application processors and Neomobile TV solutions. The company, through its MercadoMagico.com division, operates an e-Commerce platform that allows user to buy and sell products from one another or buy premium electronic products. It sells its applications processors under the MiMagic brand name. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Milpitas, California.

