APN Property Group Limited (APD.AX) (APD) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on March 4th

APN Property Group Limited (APD.AX) (ASX:APD) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from APN Property Group Limited (APD.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

In related news, insider Danielle Carter purchased 81,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,526.42 ($34,661.73). Also, insider Christopher Aylward acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.59 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$147,500.00 ($105,357.14).

APN Property Group Limited operates as a real estate investment fund manager in Australia and internationally. It operates through Real Estate Securities Funds, Industrial Real Estate Fund, Direct Real Estate Funds, and Investment Revenue segments. The company manages open ended properties securities funds, listed property trusts, fixed term Australian funds, and wholesale funds.

