Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2020

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 292.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,563 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 109,203 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.97 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit