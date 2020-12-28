Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 292.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,563 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 109,203 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.97 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

