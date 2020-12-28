Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

APRE traded down $19.33 on Monday, reaching $5.76. 236,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,812. The company has a market cap of $122.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.36. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $53.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.57.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. Equities research analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $4,427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 52.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,475,000 after acquiring an additional 131,755 shares during the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 1,459,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,113,000 after purchasing an additional 207,226 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,438,000 after purchasing an additional 335,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 78.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 233,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after buying an additional 103,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

