AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,745 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vector Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,886,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,015,000 after acquiring an additional 300,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,386,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,726,000 after buying an additional 525,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,792,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,749,000 after buying an additional 33,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,830,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,471,000 after buying an additional 117,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,970,000 after buying an additional 100,064 shares in the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vector Group alerts:

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,357,278 shares in the company, valued at $21,686,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $11,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,357,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,155,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VGR shares. TheStreet raised Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays started coverage on Vector Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vector Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Vector Group stock opened at $11.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.38. Vector Group Ltd. has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $547.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.