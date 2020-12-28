AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 44.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,582,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCH shares. BidaskClub raised PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $50.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.78 and a beta of 1.35. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $51.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average of $43.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.60 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.