AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,082 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Matrix Service in the third quarter valued at $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 351.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Matrix Service in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 25.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Matrix Service in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

MTRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other Matrix Service news, Director James Harry Miller bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRX stock opened at $11.66 on Monday. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $308.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.