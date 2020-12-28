AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,381 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Epizyme worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Epizyme by 542.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Epizyme has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

In related news, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $34,147.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,245.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Carl Goldfischer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $60,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

EPZM opened at $11.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.82. Epizyme, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

