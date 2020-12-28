AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,209 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,710 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTB. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $31.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.00. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $37.46.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $122.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.05 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTB. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

