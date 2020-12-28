AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 327,840 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Affimed worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,212,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

AFMD opened at $6.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $492.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13. Affimed has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $7.46.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Affimed had a negative net margin of 172.01% and a negative return on equity of 107.88%. The company had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

