AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,184,241 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,821 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,184,241 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 137.4% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $347,541,000 after buying an additional 4,519,930 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,730,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $165,990,000 after buying an additional 109,404 shares during the period. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 183.9% in the second quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 2,967,809 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $88,411,000 after buying an additional 1,922,369 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 120.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,256,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $80,598,000 after buying an additional 1,231,738 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Twitter by 105.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $52,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $65.00 price target on Twitter and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

NYSE TWTR opened at $53.97 on Monday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $56.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average of $41.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $122,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,918 shares of company stock valued at $14,502,148 in the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

