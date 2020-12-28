AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 18,629 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,629 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 359,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Varex Imaging from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $16.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $637 million, a PE ratio of -28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.40. Varex Imaging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

