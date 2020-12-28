Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AQST. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,505,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 1,035.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 586,243 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 127,202 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 972.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 106,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQST stock opened at $6.37 on Monday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $214.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 3.87.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.